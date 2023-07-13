×
Taylor Swift’s Deluxe ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ Has Two New Live Tracks

"Dear John (Live From Minneapolis)" and "Last Kiss (Live From Kansas City)" were added on the deluxe digital version of the album.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs onstage during night two of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 08, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Fernando Leon/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Sparks are still flying for Taylor Swift, who is continuing her Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) rollout with a new deluxe digital version of the album released on Thursday (July 13).

The superstar took to her Instagram Stories to announce the news, wishing everyone a “happy 13th” in celebration of her longtime lucky number. The deluxe digital version of the album features two new live tracks, including “Dear John (Live From Minneapolis)” and “Last Kiss (Live From Kansas City).”

See Swift’s IG Story before it disappears here.

The 33-year-old “Anti-Hero” singer mentioned both “Dear John” and “Last Kiss” in the prologue for Taylor’s Version of her 2010 studio album, which was released on July 7. “It was an album that was the most precious to me because of its vast extremes. It was unfiltered and potent. In my mind, the saddest song I’ve ever written is ‘Last Kiss.’ My most scathing is ‘Dear John’ and my most wistfully romantic is ‘Enchanted,’” she wrote.

Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) earned over 575,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first four days of release (July 7-10), according to initial reports to Luminate — marking the biggest week for any album in 2023.

Spotify also announced that on the day of release, she made some history on the streaming service. According to Spotify, the album became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far. The collection that includes the 16 songs from the original and deluxe versions as well as six never-before-heard “From the Vault” tracks also notched a Spotify record for the most-streamed country album in a single day in Spotify history.

