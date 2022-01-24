Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner & More Stars Defend Taylor Swift After Damon Albarn’s Songwriting Comments

Taylor Swift, winner of Album of the Year for 'Folklore', poses in the media room during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles.

Don’t mess with Taylor Swift and her star-studded friends.

Following Damon Albarn‘s Los Angeles Times interview, in which he claimed that Swift “doesn’t write her own songs,” a number of celebrities have come to her defense.

Her Folklore and Evermore collaborators, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, were quick to jump on Twitter to comment on how they’re the ones who have actually seen Swift’s songwriting process firsthand — not Albarn.

“i’ve never met damon albarn and he’s never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs taylor writes and brings in. herb,” Antonoff tweeted on Monday (Jan. 24).

“Not sure why you @Damonalbarn would try to discredit Taylor’s brilliant songwriting but as someone who has gotten to press record around her …” Dessner mirrored. “Your statements couldn’t be further from the truth…you’re obviously completely clueless as to her actual writing and work process.”

i’ve never met damon albarn and he’s never been to my studio but apparently he knows more than the rest of us about all those songs taylor writes and brings in. herb. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 24, 2022

Not sure why you @Damonalbarn would try to discredit Taylor's brilliant songwriting but as someone who has gotten to press record around her …your statements couldn't be further from the truth…you're obviously completely clueless as to her actual writing and work process — Aaron Dessner (@aaron_dessner) January 24, 2022

Their tweets came after Swift herself responded to Albarn, tweeting, “I write ALL of my own songs,” she wrote. “Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f—ed up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

“I totally agree with you,” Albarn tweeted in response to Swift’s remarks. “I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand.”

I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. – Damon — Damon Albarn (@Damonalbarn) January 24, 2022

Antonoff and Dessner aren’t the only stars who took to Twitter to vouch for Swift’s impressive songwriting ability. Maisie Peters, Richard Marx and even the Empire State Building’s official account shared words of support for the 11-time Grammy winner.

See below.

taylor swift could write song 2 but damon albarn could never write all too well 10 minute version — maisie peters signed up for this (@maisiehpeters) January 24, 2022

Hey @Damonalbarn everyone is free to express their opinions, but also open to being called out. @taylorswift13 has written many songs ALONE. Billie co-writes all her songs. They’re both very talented. And we already have talentless critics bashing artists, so please STFU. https://t.co/HBizLQOY8C — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) January 24, 2022

No one does it better than you — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 24, 2022

YES. @taylorswift13 1,000,000% writes her own songs. And she's one of the best songwriters of our time. https://t.co/HOA1O4d6Ci — Nathan Chapman (@PainInTheArt) January 24, 2022

Tell me you’ve never listened to a Taylor swift record without actually telling me you’ve never listened to a Taylor swift record pic.twitter.com/cmA8DQiQTV — kathryn gallagher (@kathryng) January 24, 2022