This Taylor Swift Song Can Literally Help You Save Someone’s Life

You’ll be “The Man” when you learn about this amazing life-saving hack.

The American Heart Association took to Instagram over the weekend to share the importance of the hands-only CPR technique when someone is in medical distress. “If you see a teen or adult collapse, call 911, then push hard and fast in the center of the chest,” the organization explained, adding that the right tempo for the technique can be remembered by pushing down to the rhythm of a song with 100-120 beats per minute.

The AHA’s example? Taylor Swift‘s “The Man,” off her 2019 album Lover, which has 110 beats per minute. So not only does the track reveal the toxicities of gender inequality, it also can help you save a life.

Explore Explore Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

During her cover story interview for Billboard’s 2019 Women In Music issue, Swift revealed that “The Man” was inspired by “a bit of a damned-if-we-do, damned-if-we-don’t thing happening in music, and that’s why when I can, like, sit and talk and be like ‘Yeah, this sucks for me too,’ that feels good. When I go online and hear the stories of my fans talking about their experience in the working world, or even at school — the more we talk about it, the better off we’ll be. And I wanted to make it catchy for a reason — so that it would get stuck in people’s heads, [so] they would end up with a song about gender inequality stuck in their heads. And for me, that’s a good day.”

In the accompanying music video, she is quite literally the man as she undergoes an intense makeover to become a bearded, belligerent corporate titan, voiced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.