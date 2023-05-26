Taylor Swift’s ‘Snow on the Beach (feat. More Lana Del Rey)’ Has Arrived: Stream It Now

Swifties asked, and Taylor answered: The new version of Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey‘s collaborative track, “Snow On the Beach” arrived, fittingly, at midnight on Friday (May 26), and features more of the “Say Yes to Heaven” singer on the track.

The “Anti-Hero” singer revealed that the new cut of the track will be arriving while simultaneously announcing that the “Karma” remix featuring Ice Spice will be released, also at midnight on May 26. “In addition to Karma Ft Ice Spice… You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach. Love u Lana,” the 12-time Grammy winner shared with fans on Wednesday (May 24.)

The original version of “Snow on the Beach” became Del Rey’s highest charting song on the all genre Billboard Hot 100 to date — following the release of Midnights in November, the track debuted and peaked at No. 4 on the chart, where it spent a total of six weeks on the all genre tally.

The new version of the track serves as a revision of sorts to the original. While recording the track, Del Rey told Billboard in an interview that she wasn’t aware she should have added more to the track.

“I had no idea I was the only feature [on that song]. Had I known, I would have sung the entire second verse like she wanted. My job as a feature on a big artist’s album is to make sure I help add to the production of the song, so I was more focused on the production,” she explained. “She was very adamant that she wanted me to be on the album, and I really liked that song. I thought it was nice to be able to bridge that world, since Jack [Antonoff] and I work together and so do Jack and Taylor.”

Listen to “Snow on the Beach (feat. More Lana Del Rey)” below.