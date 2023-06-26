Taylor Swift Signed Guitar Sells For $120k at Auction Benefitting Kids With Cancer

Taylor Swift‘s signature goes a long way, especially if it’s for a good cause.

On Monday (June 26), Toby Keith and Friends announced the top earning items from its 2023 OK Kids Korral auction, which benefits children battling cancer and their families. And while trips to Europe, one-on-one time with Keith himself and autographs from other celebrities definitely pulled in some big bucks, it was a guitar signed by the “Anti-Hero” pop star that blew all the other items out of the water at the event earlier this month.

According to a release, the Swift-signed instrument went for a whopping $120 thousand, bringing the charity’s total event earnings up to a record $1.8 million. Other top earners included a fishing trip and a personal dinner with Toby Keith ($80,000 and $70,000, respectively), a guitar donated by Country Countdown USA‘s Lon Helton ($44,000) and autographs from Tim McGraw, Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Parker McCollum, Cole Swindell, Jordan Davis, Brantley Gilbert, Russell Dickerson, Brett Young, Ingrid Andress, Maren Morris, Luke Bryan and Jelly Roll.

Other auction items included memorabilia from NFL quarterback Joe Burrow, NBA star Steph Curry and golf icon Tiger Woods, as well as donations from Ashley Furniture, Crew’s Cottage Carlton Landing, The Joinery, Tim Kenney, Travis McIntyre, Red Fork Distillery, Kennel & Crate, Ryan Cunningham, South OKC Ace Hardware and LOREC Ranch Home Furnishings.

Established in 2006, The Toby Keith Foundation raises funds and provides housing for Oklahoma pediatric cancer patients. In 2014, they constructed the OK Kids Korral, a site where families can stay in comfort as their kids undergo treatment.

“Next year, it’ll be the 10th year for OK Kids Korral, 20th year of my foundation party,” Keith told The Oklahoman at this year’s event. “We’re gonna celebrate a 10 and a 20, and we’re gonna blow it out. It’s amazing how much support we get. But it takes that kind of support to handle 300 families a year.”