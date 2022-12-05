Taylor Swift-Signed Guitar Up for Auction to Aid Veterans & First Responders

A Taylor Swift-signed guitar could be all yours while supporting a good cause.

Raven Drum Foundation’s second annual 12 Drummers Drumming auction is running through December 12, bringing together a list of music’s most influential artists to raise vital funds for veterans and first responders who are dealing with PTSD, trauma and suicidal ideation.

Along with Alvin Taylor’s sticks used to record George Harrison’s 33 & 1/3 album and Def Leppard limited edition, signed Hysteria Funko Pop! Figures, among the top items up for bidding is an acoustic guitar signed by none other than Swift. The instrument, donated by the multi-Grammy winner herself, features a photo from the singer’s Midnights shoot, in which she’s seen laying on a couch in a neutral-toned living room.

At the time of publication, there are six bids on the guitar, with a week left before the auction wraps up. You can bid on the guitar here.

Founded by Rick Allen of Def Leppard and his wife Lauren Monroe, Raven Drum Foundation’s mission is “to serve, educate and empower veterans, first responders and trauma survivors with a focused effort to prevent suicide through innovative wellness-support programs,” according to press release.