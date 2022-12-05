×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Taylor Swift-Signed Guitar Up for Auction to Aid Veterans & First Responders

The acoustic guitar features a photo from Swift's 'Midnights' photo shoot.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Terry Wyatt/GI

A Taylor Swift-signed guitar could be all yours while supporting a good cause.

Raven Drum Foundation’s second annual 12 Drummers Drumming auction is running through December 12, bringing together a list of music’s most influential artists to raise vital funds for veterans and first responders who are dealing with PTSD, trauma and suicidal ideation.

Along with Alvin Taylor’s sticks used to record George Harrison’s 33 & 1/3 album and Def Leppard limited edition, signed Hysteria Funko Pop! Figures, among the top items up for bidding is an acoustic guitar signed by none other than Swift. The instrument, donated by the multi-Grammy winner herself, features a photo from the singer’s Midnights shoot, in which she’s seen laying on a couch in a neutral-toned living room.

Related

Jill Scott

Jill Scott Re-Embarks on 'Who Is Jill Scott' 23rd Anniversary Tour

Explore

Explore

Taylor Swift

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

At the time of publication, there are six bids on the guitar, with a week left before the auction wraps up. You can bid on the guitar here.

Founded by Rick Allen of Def Leppard and his wife Lauren Monroe, Raven Drum Foundation’s mission is “to serve, educate and empower veterans, first responders and trauma survivors with a focused effort to prevent suicide through innovative wellness-support programs,” according to press release.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad