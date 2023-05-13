×
Taylor Swift Gives Shout-Out to Blake Lively’s Kids at Philadelphia Eras Tour Concert: Watch

The sweet moment arrived during an acoustic segment of the pop superstar's May 12 stadium show.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs onstage on the first night of her "Eras Tour" at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on March 31, 2023. SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via GI

Taylor Swift spotted some special guests in the crowd during her Eras Tour concert in Philadelphia on Friday (May 12).

While performing “All Too Well at Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field, the 33-year-old pop superstar paused to give a sweet shout-out to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ daughters James, 8, and Inez, 6.

“Hi James, hi Nezzy!” Swift appears to mouth during the Red track, as seen in a fan-captured video on Twitter.

After the concert, her first of two in Philadelphia, Swift was spotted exiting the stage with Lively and her kids. In another fan-captured clip, the smiling songstress is seen holding hands with James and waving to fans, while Lively holds Inez.

Lively and Reynolds also share 3-year-old daughter Betty and welcomed fourth child earlier this year.

In late April, Swift enjoyed a girls night out in New York City with longtime friends Lively, Gigi Hadid and the HAIM sisters.

Lively and Swift are longtime friends whose paths have also crossed professionally. Swift used the names of Lively and Reynolds’ children (James, Inez and Betty) in her 2020 song “Betty” after featuring James on the introducing her 2017 track “Gorgeous.” Lively also directed the singer’s “I Bet You Think About Me” music video from 2021.

See Swift’s onstage shout-out to Lively and Reynolds’ daughters below.

