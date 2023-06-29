Taylor Swift Sets Records as Australia Tour Adds Dates

Taylor Swift’s forthcoming tour Down Under is already a record-setter.

On Thursday (June 29), following a “record-breaking pre-sale,” Swift added two more shows to the 2024 Australia leg of her The Eras Tour.

Swift announces a third concert at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on Feb. 18, 2024, following the previously-announced shows on Feb. 16 and 17. With a third date, she goes one better than her bestie Ed Sheeran, who recently broke the national record on consecutive nights with his two shows at the imposing 100,000-plus capacity MCG.

She’ll be the first artist since Madonna (in 1993) to perform three concerts at the MCG, according to promoter Frontier Touring.

Also, Swift adds a fourth show for Sydney’s Accor Stadium, for Feb. 26. As it stands, she’ll play four consecutive nights at the venue, on Feb. 23, 24, 25 and now 26. No other artist has played four shows at the 83,000-capacity stadium, also known as Stadium Australia, the host venue for the 2000 Olympic Games.

Pre-sales are at record-breaking levels, notes Ticketek, as the ticketing giant shares news of the expanded itinerary.

The Australia swing for Swift’s The Eras Tour is presented by Crown and Frontier Touring, with special guest artist Sabrina Carpenter.

Swift seems to break records in Australia with monotonous regularity. She became the first artist to simultaneously hold the No. 1 ARIA album, single and national airplay; and she has landed the most debuts in the top 10 of an ARIA Singles Chart with nine of the top 10. Her most recent album, Midnights, was Swift’s 10th No. 1 album in Australia. Following its release last October, Midnight became the most streamed album in a week in ARIA history, while notching the biggest vinyl sales debut ever, selling over 10,000 vinyl units in week one.

The general on-sale for The Eras Tour of Australia starts Friday morning.

Taylor Swift’s 2024 Australian dates:

Feb. 16 — Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

Feb. 17 — Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

Feb. 18 — Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

Feb. 23 — Accor Stadium, Sydney

Feb. 24 — Accor Stadium, Sydney

Feb. 25 — Accor Stadium, Sydney

Feb. 26 — Accor Stadium, Sydney