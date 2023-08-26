×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Taylor Swift Will Forevermore Be Dancing to ‘Bestie’ Selena Gomez’s ‘Single Soon’

"Taylena" trended on social media after Swift shared her thoughts on "Single Soon."

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift backstage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on April 3, 2016 in Inglewood, Calif. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio/Turner

Before Taylor Swift took the stage for The Eras Tour in Mexico City Saturday night (Aug. 26), she showed some love to Selena Gomez.

“Taylena” trended on social media soon after Swift posted an Instagram Story, where she shared a clip from Gomez’s feel-good new “Single Soon” music video and her own thoughts on the track.

“WHEN UR BESTIE IS THE BESTEST,” Swift captioned the post. “WILL BE DANCING TO THIS FOREVER METHINKS.”

Related

Alice Cooper

Vampyre Cosmetics Cuts Ties With Alice Cooper After He Called Gender-Affirming Care for Trans Kids…

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

See latest videos, charts and news

Gomez, who says she’s working on her third full-length album but isn’t quite finished yet, describes “Single Soon” as “a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”

Her last full-length was 2020’s Rare. She released her all-Spanish EP Revalación in 2021 and the standalone track “My Mind & Me” in 2022, in support of her documentary. Since Rare, Gomez has also guested on a handful of singles, including Rema’s 2022 hit “Calm Down.”

Join Swift in having “Single Soon” on repeat by watching the video below. The Midnights superstar takes the stage for her third Eras concert in Mexico City Saturday night. She’ll play one more show there on Sunday.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad