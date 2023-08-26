Taylor Swift Will Forevermore Be Dancing to ‘Bestie’ Selena Gomez’s ‘Single Soon’

Before Taylor Swift took the stage for The Eras Tour in Mexico City Saturday night (Aug. 26), she showed some love to Selena Gomez.

“Taylena” trended on social media soon after Swift posted an Instagram Story, where she shared a clip from Gomez’s feel-good new “Single Soon” music video and her own thoughts on the track.

“WHEN UR BESTIE IS THE BESTEST,” Swift captioned the post. “WILL BE DANCING TO THIS FOREVER METHINKS.”

Gomez, who says she’s working on her third full-length album but isn’t quite finished yet, describes “Single Soon” as “a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”

Her last full-length was 2020’s Rare. She released her all-Spanish EP Revalación in 2021 and the standalone track “My Mind & Me” in 2022, in support of her documentary. Since Rare, Gomez has also guested on a handful of singles, including Rema’s 2022 hit “Calm Down.”

Join Swift in having “Single Soon” on repeat by watching the video below. The Midnights superstar takes the stage for her third Eras concert in Mexico City Saturday night. She’ll play one more show there on Sunday.