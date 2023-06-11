Taylor Swift Looks Back on Her 2006 National Anthem Performance in Detroit: ‘I Was Sooo Insanely Nervous’

Taylor Swift is looking back on one of her early live performances.

On Sunday (June 11), the 33-year-old pop superstar took to social media after her two sold-out Eras Tour concerts at Detroit’s Ford Field to reminisce about her first time appearing at the approximately 65,000-capacity stadium when she was just 16.

“Ahhhhh Detroit that was so much fun!! First time I performed at Ford Field was singing the anthem there in 2006 and I remember thinking it felt impossible for a place to be that big, I was sooo insanely nervous,” Swift wrote on Instagram alongside a gallery of snapshots from the Detroit Eras show.

The singer-songwriter took a similar stroll down memory lane during her concert at Ford Field on Friday (June 9). Before performing “Lover” during the show’s opening segment, she reminded Swifties about singing the “Star Spangled Banner” prior to a Detroit Lions game in conjunction with the release of her 2006 self-titled debut album.

“It was, like, the biggest place I’ve ever seen in my life,” Swift recalled, “and now we’re back with the Eras Tour.”

Swift finished her reflective Instagram post, writing, “Thanks to those crowds this weekend for your endless energy and extremely loud scream-singing, you made us feel right at home. See you very soon Pittsburgh.”

Earlier in the week, Ford Field tweeted a photo of Swift’s national anthem performance at the stadium with Lions head coach Dan Campbell (who was a player at the time) standing directly behind her. “Big Ford Field fans,” the venue captioned the post.

Swift will resume her Eras Tour with a two-night stand at Pittsburg’s Acrisure Stadium on June 16-17.

See the pop star’s reminiscent post about performing the national anthem in Detroit on Instagram here.