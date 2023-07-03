Taylor Swift Reminds Fans to Pre-Save ‘Speak Now’ in New Video: ‘The Next Chapter Begins…’

Time is ticking down before Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) finally arrives this Friday (July 7), and Taylor Swift is here to remind you to pre-save the record.

In a Monday (July 3) exclusive video for Spotify, the 33-year-old pop star looked like she’d come straight out of 2010, wearing a whimsical green sundress and a long necklace, her hair in a fishtail side braid. “Hey! It’s Taylor Swift,” she said, seated in front of a purple backdrop and flickering purple candles.

“The next chapter begins on July 7, when Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) comes out,” she continued, smiling at the camera. “You can pre-save it now on Spotify.”

The video can be found on Swift’s “Upcoming releases” page on the music streaming app, which links fans to a timer counting down to release day, the record’s full tracklist and physical copies of the record available for purchase on the “Anti-Hero” singer’s website. Previously, Swift filmed a video for the Spotify page giving fans a peek at one of the magical purple vinyl discs and its accompanying poster.

Featuring re-recorded versions of all 14 of Speak Now‘s original tracks and six previously unreleased songs “From the Vault,” the fast-approaching project will mark the third of six planned “Taylor’s Version” albums. In 2021, Swift dropped both Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version), leaving her 2006 self-titled debut, 2014’s 1989 and 2017’s Reputation as the only albums left in the re-recording process.

Last week, Swifties got a taste of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) when “Back to December (Taylor’s Version)” was featured in a new The Summer I Turned Pretty season two trailer, which also included the Grammy winner’s Folklore fan-favorite “August.” The new season arrives on Prime Video exactly one week after Swift’s album, following a first season that included several other Swift tracks (“False God,” “Cruel Summer,” “This Love,” “The Way I Loved You” and more).

In June, Swift laid down some rules ahead of the album’s release at an Eras Tour show in Minneapolis. Just before performing “Dear John,” a scathing Speak Now ballad widely believed to be about her ex-boyfriend John Mayer, the Grammy winner asked fans not to spread hate online on her behalf.

“I’m 33 years old,” she told the crowd. “I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19. I’m not putting this album out so that you can go and should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about 14 billion years ago.”

Watch Swift’s new message to fans on Spotify below: