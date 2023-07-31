Taylor Swift Reflects on Eras Tour Ahead of SoFi Stadium Shows: ‘Blows My Mind That We Have One Last City’

Taylor Swift is just as excited about her final Eras Tour shows as Swifties are. On Monday (July 31), the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer took to Instagram and shared photos from her back-to-back nights in Santa Clara, Calif. — the second-to-last city on her trek in the United States — as well as a pumped up message regarding the last couple of nights on the tour.

“Really blows my mind that we have one last city on the US leg of The Eras Tour. Santa Clara this weekend was a partyyy, both crowds were so loud and rowdy,” Swift captioned the images, which featured the women of HAIM, Aaron Dessner and her performing alongside backup dancers. “And I’ll never forget when @alanahaim @estehaim and @daniellehaim emerged wearing their gowns from the Bejeweled video 😂 Loved every second of those shows and can’t wait for LA. Playing six shows at Sofi Stadium lets goooooo.”

Elsewhere during the Santa Clara concerts, the HAIM sisters performed “No Body, No Crime” with Swift on stage, while Dessner joined the pop star for the live debut of their collaborative Evermore bonus track, “Right Where You Left Me.”

“Because it’s one of our favorites, there’s more pressure on it,” Swift told the crowd on July 29. “Also, this is one of the wordiest songs. I have been rehearsing this for weeks, OK? And I’ve never, ever gotten it 100% right. Not even one time. If this is the time that I get it right, you have no idea what kind of celebration I’m going to be exhibiting after that. And also, this goes for you. If you can get all the words right to this song, you get to pat yourself on the back. You win an imaginary prize. It’s yours. We love this song and I hope that I somewhat do it justice.” (Spoiler alert: Swift and Dessner did indeed mess up on the track.)

The Eras Tour’s U.S. leg concludes with six shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium (Aug. 3-5 and 7-9). See Swift’s post here.