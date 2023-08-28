×
Did Taylor Swift Reference the 2009 Kanye West VMAs Interruption During the Eras Tour?

"It's really the only way to be interrupted, and I would know," Swift said during her Mexico City show on Sunday (Aug. 27).

Kanye West jumps onstage after Taylor Swift (C) won the "Best Female Video" award during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sept. 13, 2009 in New York City. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Taylor Swift seemingly threw some playful shade at Kanye West during her Eras Tour show in Mexico City on Sunday (Aug. 27), making a comment about the infamous 2009 VMAs scandal that ignited their longtime feud.

In a video circulating social media, the “Anti-Hero” superstar is seen smiling at the crowd from her piano, after she had to stop talking when the cheers from the crowd drowned her out. “It’s the best way to be interrupted, by the way, just people chanting your name,” she said.

She then cheekily added, “It’s really the only way to be interrupted, and I would know.”

The comment was seemingly in reference to  Ye’s “I’mma let you finish” bum-rush of Swift while the latter accepted her best female video award for “You Belong With Me.” At the time, the rapper made it clear to Swift, the crowd and everyone watching at home that he thought the Moonman should have gone to his friend, Beyoncé, for her classic “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It).”

“Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish. But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!” a 32-year-old West told a shocked 19-year-old Swift at the time, after hopping onstage and grabbing the microphone. The camera then cut to an equally surprised Bey, who mouthed the words, “Oh, Kanye.”

