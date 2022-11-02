Taylor Swift Recreates Iconic Looks From Past Eras in Capital One Commercial: Watch

The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now — why? ‘Cause she’s busy starring in a Capitol One commercial. In a super nostalgic advertisement for the bank holding company’s Venture X credit card released late Monday (Nov. 1), Taylor Swift starred as a dozen versions of her past selves by recreating her most iconic looks from past album cycles, spanning 2006 to 2022.

In one scene, a Taylor sporting one of the sparkly outfits she wore back in 2015 — during the 1989 World Tour — tests out some headphones. “They’re noise cancelling!” she shouts, dancing to a beat only she can hear.

“You’re being too loud,” responds a second Taylor, referencing a lyric from Swift’s 2019 Lover track “You Need to Calm Down.”

The second Taylor — dressed in a purple dress and ponytail, one of Swift’s Speak Now Tour looks from 2011 — appears again in a later scene, in which she watches a Capitol One customer using his phone to book seat 13A on Flight 1989.

“Good choice!” says Speak Now Taylor, pointing at a number 13 painted on her hand. “My lucky number.”

All the Taylors are then shown crammed together in an elevator. “Going up?” asks one Taylor, dressed in the glitzy circus ringleader outfit she sported in 2013 on the Red Tour.

A Taylor wearing a unitard look from the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, a Taylor wearing one of her famous Folklore cardigans, and a curly-haired Taylor from her debut self-titled album cycle proceed to join all the other Taylors on the elevator in an epic group selfie.

The commercial comes on the heels of Swift’s announcement that she’s going on tour next year, following a five-year break from live performances. Presented by Capitol One, the Eras Tour will see the 11-time Grammy winner stopping by stadiums in cities across the U.S. (international dates have not yet been announced) with guests artists including Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, HAIM and more.

Watch Taylor Swift’s new Capitol One commercial above.