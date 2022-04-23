Taylor Swift Celebrates Record Store Day 2022, Shouts Out ‘Taylor’s Version’ Mural at Nashville Retailer

Taylor Swift is celebrating Record Store Day 2022.

The 32-year-old pop superstar, who was announced earlier this year as the first-ever global ambassador for Record Store Day, took to social media on Saturday (April 23) to acknowledge the annual event and give a special shout-out to Nashville-based indie music retailer Grimey’s New and Pre-Loved Music.

“Happy Record Store Day!” Swift wrote in her Instagram Story. “Honored to be this year’s Global Ambassador and glad we get to celebrate these sacred & important places now more than ever.”

The singer’s post included a mural photo of the artist’s face emblazoned on the record store’s outside wall. “Thanks @grimeys for the mural, I am overwhelmed,” Swift added. The mural is a recreation of this year’s RSD logo. Check out more snapshots of Swifties posing with the mural here and here.

In late January, the 11-time Grammy Award winner was named RSD’s first global ambassador to help mark the 15th anniversary of the annual celebration. “RSD AMBASSADOR (Taylor’s Version),” organizers wrote, referencing the recent re-recordings of her classic Fearless and Red albums.

“Thanks to @taylorswift for putting on the sash and serving as the first ever GLOBAL RECORD STORE DAY AMBASSADOR, helping us celebrate the culture of the independent record store around the world,” RSD wrote on Instagram.

RSD has previously endorsed ambassadors including Fred Armisen, Brandi Carlile, Pearl Jam, Run the Jewels, St. Vincent, Metallica, David Grohl, Chuck D and Jack White.

For this year’s event, Swift is dropping a 7″ of Folklore bonus track “The Lakes” with its orchestral version as the B-side. She is also included on charity benefit album Portraits of Her, which celebrates female artists and music industry professionals while raising money for nonprofit We Are Moving the Needle.

The singer has supported RSD a number of times in the past, offering up special versions of her albums 1989 and Speak Now, and a 7″ vinyl single version of Haim’s single “Gasoline.”

Check out Swift’s celebratory RSD 2022 post here, and check out a video of the mural below.