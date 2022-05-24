Taylor Swift Reacts to ‘Unbearable Heartbreak’ Following Texas School Massacre

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Oct. 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Taylor Swift has spoken of her heartbreak for the latest “unfathomable” massacre, which has left at least 18 school children dead in Uvalde, Texas.

Swift broke a months-long self-imposed Twitter hiatus to share an impassioned video from Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, whose team prepared to play at the home arena of Dallas Mavericks, several hundred miles from the scene of the slaughter.

“Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others,” she writes. “By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep.”

Speaking ahead of game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals, Kerr refused to talk ball, but instead delivered an impassioned plea for gun control.

“When are we going to do something? I’m tired. I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I’m so tired. Excuse me. I’m sorry. I’m tired of the moments of silence. Enough,” he said, holding back tears.

“There’s 50 senators right now who refuse to vote on HR8, which is a background check rule that the House passed a couple years ago. It’s been sitting there for two years. And there’s a reason they won’t vote on it, to hold onto power.”

Kerr, who won multiple titles as an athlete with Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs, before leading the Warriors’ dynasty, is a vocal campaigner for gun control.

“Are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children and our elderly and our churchgoers,” he added, calling out the nation’s unmoved senators. “Because that’s what it looks like. It’s what we do every week.”

According to multiple reports, at least 18 children and 2 adults died when a man opened fire Tuesday (May 24) at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The shooter is also deceased.