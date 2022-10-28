Taylor Swift Never Expected ‘Other People to Care’ About Her ‘Very Personal’ Re-Records

Taylor Swift stopped by The Graham Norton Show in the U.K. on Friday (Oct. 28) to talk about her new album Midnights and dished on the process of re-recording her first six albums.

“I just figured if I made them the first time, I can make them again,” she said after briefly explaining how her back catalog from 2006’s Taylor Swift to 2017’s reputation was controversially sold to Scooter Braun after she changed record labels from longtime home Big Machine to Republic.

When Norton asked if the strategy behind re-recording was working at radio, the superstar said, “Yes … one of the things I was most thankful for was there’s a company of many stations in America called iHeart, and they have sworn to only play my new versions. And they’ve said that they’ll switch it out for the old versions every time I put out a new version of a song.

“Which is just, like, it’s so heartwarming to me,” Tay continued. “Because this is something that I care about, but I don’t expect other people to care about it. It’s something that’s very personal to me and it’s a lot of work, but it’s really fun and rewarding for me and I can’t believe people have actually gotten behind it the way they have.”

During the talk show, Swift was joined on the couches by Bono, actor Eddie Redmayne and former professional U.K. soccer star Alex Scott, all of whom seemed visibly supportive along with Norton about the superstar’s re-recording plan. Redmayne and the singer also got to reminisce in the joint interview about the ill-fated screen test they did together as Marius and Eponine for the 2012 movie musical Les Misérables — though the latter role ultimately went to West end actress Samantha Barks.

Watch Swift open up about her re-recording process below.