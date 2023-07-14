×
Taylor Swift Was in Attendance at Questlove’s Massive UNO Game Night

The star is seen checking out her cards in Questlove's Instagram post from the event.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift speaks onstage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk

Questlove hosted a star-studded game night this week, bringing together some huge celebrities for a good old game of UNO.

“I’m always having Movie Night, Food Salons, Jam Sessions, Karaoke Madness anything communal with my peers et al,” The Roots member wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos from the bash, in which Taylor Swift is seen checking her cards at the table. Other superstars in attendance included Jason Sudeikis, Michael Che, Mike Birbiglia and more.

See Questlove’s post here. Sadly, the musician did not reveal the winner of the massive tournament.

Swift’s appearance at the UNO game night comes amid her wildly successful The Eras tour, which kicks back up at Denver’s Empower field for two back-to-back shows on Friday (July 14) and Saturday (July 15).

In celebration of her arrival, Colorado Governor Jared Polis shared a letter to his official Instagram account, tying in dozens of Swift’s song lyrics and titles to welcome the Grammy winner. “I know your performances will be Gorgeous and have our heartbeats skipping down Colfax Avenue,” he wrote. “I’m confident 140,000+ concert goers will look back and say your concert was The Best Daystraight out of their Wildest Dreams.

After the “Anti-Hero” singer — who recently released Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), the third of her six re-recorded albums — wraps up in Denver, she’ll head to just three more U.S. cities on the Eras Tour before she takes her bestselling trek global. Featuring support from Paramore and Sabrina Carpenter, the international tour dates have Swift set to begin in Latin America before making her way through Asia, Europe and Australia.

