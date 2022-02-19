How Taylor Swift Inspired Priscilla Block to Quit Her Job and Pursue Music

An unexpected run-in with Taylor Swift made a huge impact on Priscilla Block‘s life.

The rising country singer behind “My Bar” was just about ready to leave Nashville when she had a chance meeting with Swift — while she was actually wearing a Taylor Swift T-shirt.

“I’m about a year into town and just crumbling, day by day, and I call my sister one day and I was like, ‘Hey, I have no clue what I’m doing out here.’ It was just the whole ‘If you come home, you didn’t fail. It’s OK,'” Block, whose debut album Welcome to the Block Party just arrived, recalled on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show last week.

She continued, “And that day, Taylor Swift was driving by. I was leaving work, and I was wearing this Taylor Swift T-shirt. She was just driving by and saw me standing there and was like, ‘Hey! I love your shirt!'”

Block shared her sweet photo with Swift from that day on Clarkson’s show.

“I’m like, ‘What is my life?’ You know? It was crazy,” said Block. “I’m like, ‘I’m quitting my job. I’m quitting school. And I’m gonna go figure this out. I don’t know how to do it, but I’m gonna figure it out.”

Watch the interview and watch Block perform “My Bar” on The Kelly Clarkson Show below.