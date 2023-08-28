Taylor Swift Reflects on Playing Mexico for the First Time: ‘The Most Unforgettable Shows’

It was a fairy tale come true for Taylor Swift when the pop superstar played four shows at the Foro Sol in Mexico City, Mexico, to kick off her Eras Tour’s international dates. After completing the concerts in Mexico’s capital — which kicked off Aug. 24 and wrapped Aug. 27 — Swift shared her thoughts on finally playing the country for the first time.

“After years of wanting to play in Mexico City, just got to play 4 of the most unforgettable shows for the most beautiful and generous fans,” she captioned an Instagram carousel featuring multiple photos of herself performing on stage posted Monday (Aug. 28). “Feeling so grateful for the memories we’re making together on this tour … TE AMO.”

During her run of shows, Swift continued with the tradition of performing two surprise songs each night. On the first evening, she delivered “I Forgot That You Existed” and “Sweet Nothing”; night two featured “Tell Me Why” and “Snow on the Beach”; the third night offered “Cornelia Street” and “You’re on Your Own, Kid”; and the final show was “Afterglow” and “Maroon.”

The 12-time Grammy winner has a much deserved break after finishing the shows in Mexico City. Her next shows on the Eras Tour returns to North America briefly, with mid October and early November gigs in Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis. She then goes international again in mid November, beginning with tour dates in Argentina.

Though Swift was busy performing in Mexico City, she took some time out on Saturday (Aug. 26) to shout out best friend Selena Gomez, who released new song “Single Soon” on Friday. “WHEN UR BESTIE IS THE BESTEST,” Swift wrote over a clip of the new song she shared on her Instagram Stories. “WILL BE DANCING TO THIS FOREVER METHINKS.”