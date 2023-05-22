Taylor Swift Reacts to Malfunctioning Ghostly Piano During Eras Tour Show: ‘Is That Happening?!’

You could say that Taylor Swift‘s piano at the latest Eras Tour Show was Speak Now‘s track 12 — “Haunted.”

The pop star was left open-mouthed in shock Sunday (May 21) when, upon sitting down to perform that night’s second surprise song, her acoustic piano started playing out notes without her touching them, as if a phantom player had started banging on the keys. “Do you hear that?!” Swift asked fans at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., looking aghast. “Is that happening for you, too?”

At each Eras show, the musician has been playing two different surprise songs plucked randomly from her 10-album discography, one on guitar followed by one on piano. But the ghostly mixup made the usual routine impossible Sunday night. “I’m just gonna do another song on guitar — that’s insane,” Swift said after playing “I Think He Knows” from Lover.

Before proceeding to play an unplanned guitar rendition of surprise song No. 2, “Red,” the 12-time Grammy winner explained what she believed to be the cause of the malfunction: “So it rained a lot last night, like a monsoon.”

“Literally, it was like a water park under the stage,” she continued, recalling that her fingers were so pruned, it was difficult to play guitar the night before. “This has clearly broken my keyboard. It was literally underwater — I don’t know how any of the instruments were working last night.”

Indeed, Swift and her fans at Saturday night’s (May 20) show in Gillette Stadium endured ceaseless rainstorms throughout the three-hour show. But while her piano may have caught a cold as a result, the downpour didn’t stop Swift from having an excellent time. The singer shared that night that she’d “never been this happy in my life” and penned a tribute to the rain show afterward on Instagram.

“Last night we all danced together in the rain for THE ENTIRE 3.5 HOUR SHOW in foxy Foxborough MA!!” she posted the next day. “We’ve had rain shows at Gillette Stadium before but this was a full on deluge that never let up, I just want to thank that iconic crowd!! Love you so much you have no idea.”

Watch Taylor Swift react to her haunted keyboard before playing “Red” on guitar below: