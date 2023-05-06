Taylor Swift Brings Out Phoebe Bridgers for Live Debut of ‘Nothing New’ at Nashville Concert

Taylor Swift was joined by Phoebe Bridgers for the first live performance of their collaboration “Nothing New” during Swift’s Eras Tour stop at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on Friday (May 5).

“This is normal, right? This is a regular day in my life,” Bridgers, who served as an opening act, joked while standing center stage alongside the superstar. Swift added, “I feel the same way just getting to sing this song with you for the very first time in a sold-out stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.”

After approving cheers from the crowd, the two friends beautifully performed the track, which was released in 2021 as part of Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version). “Nothing New” is one of the “From the Vault” tracks on the re-recorded album — songs that were written around the time of the project’s creation but did not ultimately make the cut. Other featured guests on the Red vault tracks include Chris Stapleton and Ed Sheeran.

Bridgers previously called the “Nothing New” collab a “dream” and admitted that she got a little choked up during the recording process.

“I just am so excited to have people take it at face value the day that it comes out, because I got teary recording it. I just couldn’t be more excited,” the singer told Billboard at the time of its release.

During her Nashville concert on Friday, the first of three at Nissan Stadium, Swift revealed that her third album, 2010’s Speak Now, will be her next re-recorded release. Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is scheduled for release on July 7.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) will follow Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version), both of which were released in 2021, as the third re-recorded studio album in her six-album endeavor. The superstar announced plans to re-record her first six studio albums in 2019 after being unable to purchase the master recordings of her back catalog. Instead of releasing a re-recorded album last year, the singer issued her 10th studio album, Midnights, which scored the biggest debut week of her career and of any album in 2022.

Watch a fan-captured video of Swift and Bridgers’ “Nothing New” performance in Nashville below.

