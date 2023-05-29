Taylor Swift Tells Phoebe Bridgers She’ll Miss Their ‘Dressing Room Heart to Hearts’ After New Jersey Dates

Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour runs through August, but this past weekend’s shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, marked the last dates featuring her friend Phoebe Bridgers as one of the opening acts.

“Yeahhhh so the last three nights were a dreamscape and totally overwhelming,” Swift said of her MetLife concerts in a Monday (May 29) post on Instagram, where she shared a handful of new concert photos. “I love every single one of you who came to those 3 shows in Jersey, all 217,625 of you.”

“@phoebebridgers, I’ll miss you out here my dude, thanks for the duets and the dressing room heart to hearts,” she wrote, adding an emoji of two pink hearts to her message.

In addition to having her own set as an opener on The Eras Tour, Bridgers joined Swift onstage to perform their from-the-vault duet “Nothing New” at the past 10 dates.

“You are my hero,” Bridgers said Sunday night before they sang the Red-era song together. The pair shared a sweet hug, and Swift said, “Thank you for being the friend that you’ve been to me. This is really something we could’ve written in a note to each other,” she joked, “Just be like, ‘Thank you for being a friend that I will never ever stop confiding in and trusting. I love you with everything,’ but yeah, this is the last time we’re gonna get to sing together on this tour.”

In her Instagram note on Monday, Swift also wrote, “I was so excited to welcome @owennmusic to the Eras Tour! And @icespice i love youuuu and I’m still buzzing from getting to sing with you all three nights! This tour has become my entire personality. See you soon Chicago!”

See Swift’s latest post on Instagram.