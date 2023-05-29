×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Taylor Swift Tells Phoebe Bridgers She’ll Miss Their ‘Dressing Room Heart to Hearts’ After New Jersey Dates

Bridgers was an opening act and joined Swift onstage to perform their from-the-vault duet "Nothing New" over the past few weekends of The Eras Tour.

Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift perform in Nashville
Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift perform during night one of Swift's Eras Tour stop at Nissan Stadium on May 5, 2023 in Nashville. John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour runs through August, but this past weekend’s shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, marked the last dates featuring her friend Phoebe Bridgers as one of the opening acts.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Phoebe Bridgers

Taylor Swift

See latest videos, charts and news

“Yeahhhh so the last three nights were a dreamscape and totally overwhelming,” Swift said of her MetLife concerts in a Monday (May 29) post on Instagram, where she shared a handful of new concert photos. “I love every single one of you who came to those 3 shows in Jersey, all 217,625 of you.”

Related

Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing' Has Most Weeks at No. 1 for a Country Album in Over 30 Years

“@phoebebridgers, I’ll miss you out here my dude, thanks for the duets and the dressing room heart to hearts,” she wrote, adding an emoji of two pink hearts to her message.

In addition to having her own set as an opener on The Eras Tour, Bridgers joined Swift onstage to perform their from-the-vault duet “Nothing New” at the past 10 dates.

“You are my hero,” Bridgers said Sunday night before they sang the Red-era song together. The pair shared a sweet hug, and Swift said, “Thank you for being the friend that you’ve been to me. This is really something we could’ve written in a note to each other,” she joked, “Just be like, ‘Thank you for being a friend that I will never ever stop confiding in and trusting. I love you with everything,’ but yeah, this is the last time we’re gonna get to sing together on this tour.”

Related

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy

Matty Healy Seemingly Brings Up Taylor Swift Dating Rumors on Stage: ‘Is It All a Bit…

In her Instagram note on Monday, Swift also wrote, “I was so excited to welcome @owennmusic to the Eras Tour! And @icespice i love youuuu and I’m still buzzing from getting to sing with you all three nights! This tour has become my entire personality. See you soon Chicago!”

See Swift’s latest post on Instagram.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad