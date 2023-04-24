Taylor Swift Powers Through Hand Injury During Eras Tour Show & Fans Are Impressed: ‘Superhuman’

When Taylor Swift wrote “Death By a Thousand Cuts,” she probably didn’t mean to take it so literally. During her Saturday (April 22) Eras Tour concert, the pop star scraped her hand midway through and powered through the rest of the show with a pretty nasty-looking wound.

Fans watching the second of Swift’s three shows in Houston over the weekend quickly noticed that she was missing a chunk of skin from her left palm, which appeared to bleed on and off throughout the remainder of the performance. One Swiftie clocked that the injury must have happened in between the “Anti-Hero” singer’s quick change between “Tolerate It,” the last song in the Folkore section of the set list, and “Ready For It,” the first song in the Reputation section.

“her wrist is fine by the end of tolerate it and by the time she walks down the stage for rfi you see the blood near her palm,” one fan tweeted.

As the concert progressed, Swift could be seen with bandages wrapped around her wrist and palm. But through all of the costume changes, choreography and guitar/piano-playing the singer does throughout her three-hour set, the bandage seemed to lose its stickiness and slip off of her hand.

If she was in pain, however, Swift definitely didn’t show it. Fans online couldn’t believe how well she powered through the performance without even flinching at the visible gash on her hand, with one Swiftie tweeting, “taylor is actually better than me cuz i cut my hand like this accidentally and i literally couldn’t stop crying cuz it hurt as hell she’s literally a superhuman.”

“taylor’s dedication is unreal,” wrote another. “i cannot believe she performed with her hand THAT injured last night, without letting on that something was going on. we do not deserve her.”

Billboard has reached out to Swift’s rep for comment.

See photos and fan reactions to Taylor Swift’s painful-looking mid-show injury below:

for those wondering about taylor's wrist here's what happened 🧵



she cut right below her palm sometime in the change btwn tolerate it -> RFI. her wrist is fine by the end of tolerate it and by the time she walks down the stage for rfi you see the blood near her palm. pic.twitter.com/8fINwsv6io — sophia (@lovr_23) April 24, 2023

no but wtf happened to her hand ????? the cut is so deep and from both sides!!!!! pic.twitter.com/B9iQlby6ai — Taylor Throwbacks | fan page (@ThrowbackTaylor) April 24, 2023

taylor is actually better than me cuz i cut my hand like this accidentally and i literally couldn’t stop crying cuz it hurt as hell 😭 she’s literally a superhuman pic.twitter.com/FN6U0eCFHi — rania (@tolerateitlover) April 24, 2023

taylor's insane bc she performed two nights with her hand hurt and missing a piece but when I get a paper cut I cancel all my plans bc it hurts too much — 🪩 eME!rald 🕰️ 🌙 HEARD MIRRORBALL LIVE🪩 (@hushmirrorball) April 24, 2023

why am I just realizing that Taylor’s hand was bleeding last night and then later in the show she had a bandage???!!! pic.twitter.com/a7ceK26F1c — sarah 🪩 (@sarahlovesthat) April 23, 2023

taylor's dedication is unreal. i cannot believe she performed with her hand THAT injured last night, without letting on that something was going on. we do not deserve her. — cadence⸆⸉ 🌲 (@notagoldrush) April 24, 2023