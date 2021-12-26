Taylor Swift’s ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ Now Playing on Peloton

Peloton users will be able to ring in 2022 working on their fitness with the help of Taylor Swift‘s re-recorded Red. The album is now featured in a number of at-home classes, Peloton said on Instagram on Dec. 25.

“Some guessed it. Even more hoped for it. Taylor Swift’s music. Now on Peloton. Experience class after class, song after song of Red (Taylor’s Version) in one of the most anticipated Artist Series we’ve ever made. All of the heartbreak. All of the hope. All of the classes, Red (Taylor’s Version),” the caption said.

Related JoJo and Actor Dexter Darden Are Engaged

Explore Explore Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Classes in cycling, tread, strength, stretching and yoga that work in Swift’s tunes are available on the Peloton app in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and Australia. A full schedule was unveiled on Peloton’s website.

Before sharing the news, Peloton — who in the past has partnered with Beyoncé, the Verzuz series and more — hinted at Swift being a part of its Artist Series with a series of clues, including publishing an Instagram post on Dec. 13, which is Swift’s birthday. The Dec. 13 update revealed the fitness platform’s last collaboration 2021 would drop on Dec. 25, teasing, “You won’t want to miss this one.”

Red (Taylor’s Version), a 30-track re-recording of her 2012 Red album, was released on Nov. 12, 2021 and became her 10th album to soar to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Among its previously unheard tracks is a 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” which went to No. 1 on the Hot 100.

See Peloton’s official announcement below.