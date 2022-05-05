Taylor Swift Drops ‘The Old Taylor’ Merch Collection With Items Celebrating ‘1989’ & ‘Speak Now’

Sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. But she can hook you up with some sweet new merchandise. As announced Thursday (May 5) by Taylor Nation, a brand new line of Taylor Swift clothing, accessories and trinkets themed around two of her old albums — 2014’s 1989 and 2010’s Speak Now — is now available as part of a surprise drop on her website. It comes as a celebration of the “All Too Well” singer’s announcement that her rerecording of “This Love,” a 1989 deep cut, will be featured in the upcoming Hulu adaptation of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

“We could go on and on, on and on about how excited we are for #ThisLoveTaylorsVersion,” reads a message on the Taylor Nation Twitter account, referencing lyrics from “This Love.” “But instead, we’ll just drop The Old Taylor Collection. Available now while supplies last.”

That’s right, it’s literally called “The Old Taylor” collection. As in, the infamous lyric from Reputation lead single “Look What You Made Me Do”: “I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? ‘Cause she’s dead!”

Reputation. 1989. Speak Now. All are albums in Swift’s catalog that fans are impatiently waiting for her to rerelease as part of her “Taylor’s Version” project, which has already seen the star drop reconstructed versions of her albums Fearless and Red. And while the announcement of “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” seemed to indicate that the next album in the lineup could be 1989, the new merch collection makes it a little less certain.

Sorry, Swifties, Ms. Swift is just always one step ahead. But at least while you wait for her next move, you can dress up in 1989/Speak Now T-Shirts, sweatshirts and necklaces, or you can rest your weary heads on a light blue 1989 pillow with a purple Speak Now blanket.

