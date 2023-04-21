Taylor Swift Enjoys a Girls Day With Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively & HAIM

Lately she’s been dressing for revenge! Taylor Swift stepped out in New York City this week with some of her OG 2015 girl squad members, looking stunning in a sleek black mini dress, loafers and her classic red lip.

Explore Explore Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Walking alongside her were pals Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and the HAIM sisters. See the photo via a fan Instagram account here. The outing comes following reports that the 33-year-old superstar and actor Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years of dating.

According to ET, a source said the breakup was amicable and “was not dramatic.”

“The relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows,” the source told the publication earlier this month. The couple has yet to publicly reveal the status of their relationship.

Swift seems to be leaning on friends amid the split, as she also went out for dinner on Wednesday night (April 19) with Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds at Casa Cipriani in downtown Manhattan. A week prior, she was photographed dining with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff and his fiancée Margaret Qualley at Via Carota restaurant.

The 12-time Grammy winner is also staying busy with her massive The Eras stadium tour, which is set to take over Houston’s NRG Stadium — temporarily renamed NRG Stadium (Taylor’s Version) — for three nights this weekend before taking the week off and heads over to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium next weekend.