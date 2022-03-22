Taylor Swift Pens New Song for ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Film: ‘I Wanted to Create Something Haunting’

Taylor Swift attends the "All Too Well" New York Premiere on November 12, 2021 in New York City.

Something ’bout North Carolina felt like home somehow. Taylor Swift revealed Tuesday (March 22) that she’s lending her voice and lyrics to the July-slated, Reese Witherspoon-produced film Where the Crawdads Sing with an original song titled “Carolina.”

The 11-time Grammy winner posted the film’s trailer — which includes her lyrics and low register voice filling spaces between leading lady Daisy Edgar-Jones and the rest of the cast’s dialogue — to Instagram, and explained in her caption how “Carolina” came to be. “Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago,” she wrote. “As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side.”

Swift also noted that she’s the sole writer on the track and revealed that it was produced by her Folklore and Evermore collaborator Aaron Dessner. “I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story,” she said, promising that the full version will be out soon.

A New York Times bestseller, Delia Owens’ Where the Crawdads Sing follows a girl named Kya as she learns how to survive on her own in the North Carolina marsh after her entire family abandons her. Her story becomes complicated when she finds herself being romantically and sexually pursued by two young men in town, and even more complex when one of those young men is found dead and she’s accused of his murder.

“You didn’t see me here, they never did see me here,” Swift sings in the trailer. “There are places I will never ever go/ Things that only Carolina will ever know.”

The “All Too Well” artist is a film-soundtrack veteran at this point. Her cinema contributions date back to 2009, when she shared “Crazier” with Hannah Montana: The Movie, and she’s since written songs for the Hunger Games franchise, Valentine’s Day, One Chance and Fifty Shade’s Darker.

Check out the first snippet of Taylor Swift’s new song “Carolina” in the Where the Crawdads Sing trailer below: