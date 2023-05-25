Taylor Swift Honored With New Jersey State Sandwich Ahead of Eras Tour

The governor of New Jersey announced a totally unique way the state is paying tribute to Taylor Swift on Thursday (May 25) ahead of The Eras Tour’s arrival this weekend.

“In New Jersey, we have a reputation for a great war between Taylor ham and pork roll,” Gov. Phil Murphy said of the state’s never-ending sandwich debate in a video littered with Swiftian references. “Usually we let you call it what you want, but since we have a superstar coming to town we know all too well that we should commemorate the occasion. So today, we are declaring the official state sandwich of New Jersey a Taylor Swift ham, egg and cheese.

“Welcome to New Jersey, Taylor!” the governor continued with a smile. “We’ve been waiting for you, and it would have been a cruel summer without you.” Murphy’s office even posted an official proclamation declaring the news, so sorry to all those in South Jersey who now have wipe “pork roll” from their local vernacular — it’s officially a Taylor (Swift) ham from now on.

Swift’s sold-out concert tour will descend on East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium for three shows this weekend, starting Friday (May 26). The pop star last toured at the venue in a rain-soaked stop on the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018, where her performance of “Clean” was filmed for her Netflix concert documentary.

The three shows outside New York City will also be particularly exciting for fans as Taylor announced this week that a special CD edition of Midnights featuring the “Karma” remix with Ice Spice, the “More Lana” version of “Snow on the Beach” with Lana Del Rey, bonus cut “Hits Different” and unreleased vault track “You’re Losing Me” will be available exclusively for ticket holders this weekend.

Check out Gov. Murphy’s delicious tribute to Swift below.