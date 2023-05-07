Delayed Start Time Expected at Taylor Swift’s Sunday Night Show in Nashville Due to Storm

Due to a lightning advisory, Nashville’s Nissan Stadium issued a shelter in place warning Sunday night (May 7) just an hour before Taylor Swift‘s first opening act of the evening, Gracie Abrams, was to take the stage for that night’s Eras Tour concert.

Explore Explore Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“For those in Nissan Stadium, please proceed to the shelter areas as directed by staff. Please remain calm and proceed to the covered and interior areas of the stadium,” the venue first posted in a severe weather alert on social media at 5:40 p.m. local time.

“At this time, lightning is approaching Nissan Stadium. Please move to the covered areas of the concourses or ramps, or shelter areas as directed by stadium officials. All guests currently in cars, please remain in your vehicle. If you are currently approaching the entrance of Nissan Stadium, please quickly proceed to any open gate and seek shelter immediately,” Nissan, an open-air stadium, followed up in another tweet.

The stadium then posted: “Hang in there, Swifties! We appreciate your patience as we wait out this storm. More updates to come. P.S. Keep singing your favorite songs in the concourse! We hear y’all and we love it!”

By 6:57 p.m. CT, Nissan Stadium communicated that a delayed start time for Swift was expected.

“Due to lightning in the area, Nissan Stadium will remain under Shelter in Place until the current storm passes,” a tweet read. “We anticipate Taylor Swift taking the stage at a delayed start time. More information will be released ASAP.”

On The Eras Tour, Swift has historically been taking the stage at approximately 7:50 p.m. or just after. Her more than three-hour set follows two openers (on this night, it was to be Abrams and Phoebe Bridgers). Sunday night’s show is the last of three Nashville tour dates on her Eras schedule, and then she heads to Philadelphia next weekend.

Billboard reached out to a representative for Swift on Sunday night and will keep this report updated.