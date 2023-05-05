Nashville Dedicates ‘Invisible String’ Inspired Bench in Centennial Park to Taylor Swift

You always find your way back home. Taylor Swift is homeward bound this weekend for a trio of Eras Tour shows in Nashville, and Music City just welcomed her home with a custom bench in one of her favorite spots.

Mayor John Cooper unveiled the new Swiftie seating area, located in the city’s popular hub, Centennial Park, on Twitter Thursday (May 4) — one day ahead of the pop star’s first of three concerts at Nissan Stadium. “Welcome home, @taylorswift13,” Cooper captioned two photos of a dark wood bench surrounded by bushes. “As of today, you now have the perfect place to read at Centennial Park. Nashville is READY for this weekend.”

“For Taylor Swift,” reads a small green plaque on the top plank of the bench. “A bench for you to read on at Centennial Park. Welcome home, Nashville.” The plaque is, of course, a reference to Swift’s Folklore song “Invisible String,” which opens with the lyric: “Green was the color of the grass where I used to read at Centennial Park.” Toward the end of the loved-up track, the 12-time Grammy winner references the park again: “Gold was the color of the leaves when I showed you around Centennial Park.”

The bench isn’t the only way Nashville is honoring Swift, who moved to Tennessee’s capitol from Pennsylvania as a young teenager to start her music career. Cooper also named this weekend “Taylor Swift Homecoming Weekend,” issuing an official proclamation filled with cheeky references to the singer’s lyrics.

“Long story short, Taylor Swift is a legendary musician, producer, and director,” it reads. “Karma is Taylor Swift coming straight home to Nashville to play three sold-out tour performances at Nissan stadium.”

See the new Taylor Swift bench in Centennial Park below.