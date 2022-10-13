Taylor Swift’s Music to Be Featured in Apple Fitness Workout Programs: ‘Get Ready to Sweat, Swifties’

There’s never been a better time for a Swifties to start their fitness journeys. In a Thursday (Oct. 13) Instagram post, Apple Fitness+ announced that its newest set of exercise programs will be designed around the music of Taylor Swift, featuring songs specially curated for yoga, treadmill and HIIT workouts.

In the post, Apple unveiled its three new workout programs by recreating the cover of Midnights, Swift’s tenth studio record due out Oct. 21, along with two of the album’s special edition covers. Each version of the pop star’s album features a different photo on the cover; in one of them, she leans backward on a piano bench, her right knee bent.

In Apple’s version, titled “Yoga with Jonelle,” the cover instead features an instructor in almost the same position, lying on a yoga mat with her right knee held to her chest in a stretch. And in place of the Midnights tracklist, Apple’s take on the Midnights cover includes a “workout playlist.”

“Get ready to sweat, Swifties,” reads Apple’s caption, which does not reveal when the Tay-themed workouts will be released. “In our next Artist Spotlight, you will be able to work out to the tunes of @taylorswift, including tracks from her monumental new album Midnights. It’s time to #CloseYourRings and pre-add #TSMidnights on @applemusic now.”

Swift songs new and old are featured on the playlists for Apple’s workouts — which also include “Treadmill with Scott” and “Hiit with Anja” — from her Fearless (Taylor’s Version) deep cut “Breathe” with Colbie Caillat to her Evermore fan favorite, “Right Where You Left Me.” There are several Midnights tracks scattered across the three workout playlists, but the exact titles aren’t yet revealed; instead Apple simply wrote “TS Midnights Track” in spots where songs from the upcoming album will go.

The 11-time Grammy winner’s partnership with the brand marks the latest of Apple Fitness’ Artist Spotlight series, which dedicates full workout playlists to a single artist. Previous workouts have featured music from Mary J. Blige, The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Katy Perry, BTS and more.

See how Apple Fitness+ recreated the covers of Taylor Swift’s Midnights for the platform’s new Taylor Swift-themed workouts below: