Taylor Swift Shows Support for Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Lover’ Themed Engagement Post

Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, and the Stranger Things star made it Instagram official with an adorable black-and-white post featuring a Taylor Swift lyric. Now, the Grammy-winning superstar is showing her support.

Swift hit like on the Instagram post, which features lyrics from the title track of the singer’s 2019 album, Lover. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” Brown wrote alongside the snap of the happy couple, with the actress wearing a sparkling ring on *that* finger.

Brown and Bongiovi were first romantically linked after they posted a selfie together in June 2021, making things official later in the year with a November post in which they were snapped kissing on the London Eye.

The happy news came just days after reports that Swift and actor Joe Alwyn had broken up after six years together. “The relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows,” a source reportedly told ET. Billboard has since reached out to representatives for Swift and Alwyn, but had not received a response.

Swift began dating the actor, who has appeared in a number of films including 2018’s The Favourite and 2022’s Conversations With Friends, in 2016. The couple has yet to publicly reveal the current status of their relationship.