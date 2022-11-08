Taylor Swift Explains Why 2022 Midterms Are More Important ‘Than Any Year in Modern History’

Taylor Swift is taking a break from her regularly scheduled Midnights programming to let fans know how important it is to head over to the polls and vote in Tuesday’s (Nov. 8) midterm elections. In the singer’s Instagram Story, she made a passionate plea to her followers about this election’s importance and cited all the issues voters have at stake.

“Remember to vote today! It’s Election Day in the United States. This year, more than any year in modern history, the Midterm Elections will affect our access to fundamental rights, basic reproductive healthcare, and our ability to make our government work for us,” Swift wrote in a text image.

She continued, “Your vote is your voice, which is why it’s so important that you use it. If you haven’t voted early, make a plan to vote before the polls close! See who’s on your ballot and find your polling place at vote.org.”

Swift is just one of the latest celebrities to stress the importance of voting in the midterm elections this year. Billie Eilish put out a similar statement to her followers via Instagram on Nov. 5. “I want to explain why I am voting this year and how important I think it is for you to vote,” Eilish said in the video. “Our rights, our freedoms, and our futures are on the line, and if we don’t show up, there is a good chance we will see a national ban on abortion, with no exceptions … They also wanna take away the freedom to marry who we love, restrict voting rights, and enact laws that threaten the progress that must be made on climate change… It scares me.”

While Swift did not name who she plans to vote for, her friend Selena Gomez endorsed Beto O’Rourke in this year’s midterms. Kacey Musgraves and Harry Styles also endorsed O’Rourke, while other musicians like Barbra Streisand, Katy Perry and more gave other political candidates their seal of approval. (See the full list of musician endorsements here.)

Read Taylor Swift’s Instagram Story before it expires here.