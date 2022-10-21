You Have to See This Sports Reporter Reference Every Track on Taylor Swift‘s ‘Midnights’ During Broadcast

Taylor Swift finally unveiled her Midnights album on Friday (Oct. 21), and to celebrate, Sportsnet anchor Faizal Khamisa challenged himself to reference all 13 tracks of the original album while running through his sports broadcast.

“Alex Bregman was once baseball’s ‘Anti-Hero,’ but now he’s just plain hero for Houston,” he says at one point, before calling a heated hockey fight some “Vigilante S—.” He flawlessly incorporated all tracks into the broadcast, checking off each song as he went along.

I referenced every track on Taylor Swift's 'Midnight' during our morning Sports broadcast pic.twitter.com/Zp4Idc73Xm — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) October 21, 2022

While the broadcast featured the 13 tracks that dropped at midnight, Swift promised a “special very chaotic surprise” in the wee hours following the album’s release, and she didn’t disappoint, dropping a trove of seven extra Midnights tracks.

“Surprise!” she wrote on social media. “I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour. However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13.”

The fuller, 20-track version of Midnights is titled Midnights (3am Edition), and includes the previously unannounced songs “The Great War,” “Bigger Than the Whole Sky,” “Paris,” “High Infidelity,” “Glitch,” “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.”

After a weekend of soaking up those 20 new tunes, Swifties can tune into NBC on Monday for Swift’s previously confirmed appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Then on Tuesday, Oct. 25, a second, unnamed Midnights music video will drop. And next Friday, Oct. 28, Swift will stop by the BBC for The Graham Norton Show in the U.K.