×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Got a Tip? Got a tip?
Account
Got a Tip? Got a tip?

Taylor Swift Announces Next ‘Midnights’ Song Title & It’s Spicy

The superstar is slowly sharing her upcoming album's track list with her "Midnights Mayhem With Me" TikTok series.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift attends 'In Conversation With... Taylor Swift' during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on Sept. 9, 2022 in Toronto. Amy Sussman/GI

The Midnights song title lottery game continues, and this one is spicy.

Taylor Swift unveiled the next installment of her “Midnights Mayhem With Me” series on TikTok on Thursday night (Sept. 22) at midnight, of course. Like the first episode just two days before, the Grammy-winning superstar was once again seated next to a gold lottery-ball cage with ping-pong balls labeled 1 to 13, representing each track on her upcoming album, due out Oct. 21.

This time, Swift was joined by her O.G. cat Meredith (who even lets out a perfectly timed meow) to announce the title of Track 8. She’s still in front of the brown crushed-velvet backdrop, but this time she’s wearing a chartreuse V-neck cardigan with white flowers down the sleeves and her hair in braided pigtails. The new title? “Vigilante Shit.” Yes, this is the first time a curse word has appeared in a Taylor Swift song title — though hardly her first-ever musical profanity; hell, she tucked the phrase “f— the patriarchy” into her most recent No. 1 song, the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” from Red (Taylor’s Version).

Related

Billy Ray Cyrus and Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus Teams Up With Dad Billy Ray Cyrus for Emotional Duet Version of 'Noah (Stand Still)'

Explore

Explore

Taylor Swift

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

During Tuesday’s first episode of Midnights Mayhem, Swift shared that the 13th track on the album is called “Mastermind.”

The singer-songwriter previously described the album as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.” She explained on Instagram, ““This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

Watch the second “Midnights Mayhem With Me” video here.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad