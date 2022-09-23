Taylor Swift Announces Next ‘Midnights’ Song Title & It’s Spicy

The Midnights song title lottery game continues, and this one is spicy.

Taylor Swift unveiled the next installment of her “Midnights Mayhem With Me” series on TikTok on Thursday night (Sept. 22) at midnight, of course. Like the first episode just two days before, the Grammy-winning superstar was once again seated next to a gold lottery-ball cage with ping-pong balls labeled 1 to 13, representing each track on her upcoming album, due out Oct. 21.

This time, Swift was joined by her O.G. cat Meredith (who even lets out a perfectly timed meow) to announce the title of Track 8. She’s still in front of the brown crushed-velvet backdrop, but this time she’s wearing a chartreuse V-neck cardigan with white flowers down the sleeves and her hair in braided pigtails. The new title? “Vigilante Shit.” Yes, this is the first time a curse word has appeared in a Taylor Swift song title — though hardly her first-ever musical profanity; hell, she tucked the phrase “f— the patriarchy” into her most recent No. 1 song, the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” from Red (Taylor’s Version).

During Tuesday’s first episode of Midnights Mayhem, Swift shared that the 13th track on the album is called “Mastermind.”

The singer-songwriter previously described the album as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.” She explained on Instagram, ““This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

Watch the second “Midnights Mayhem With Me” video here.