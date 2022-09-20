Something ‘Midnights’ Related Is Coming to Taylor Swift’s TikTok Account Tonight

Taylor Swift is just a month away from releasing her 10th studio album, Midnights, on October 21, and she has officially begun the promotional teasers.

TikTok’s official account shared on Tuesday (Sept. 20) that the superstar will be posting something to her own TikTok account at, of course, midnight ET. While the quick teaser showed a digital clock striking midnight, it didn’t share what exactly Swift has in store for fans.

The “All Too Well” singer announced the upcoming album while accepting the video of the year award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The 32-year-old pop star said that her “brand new album” — meaning not a rerecorded version of one of her older works, as many fans had been expecting for months — was officially on its way. “And I will tell you more at midnight,” she added pointedly. Midnights will feature not 12 songs, as the title may suggest, but 13 new tunes. Swift described them via Instagram as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”

“We lie awake in love and fear, in turmoil and in tears,” she wrote about the record in two paragraphs displayed across a promotional photo of the pop star sitting solemnly in a dimly lit room on Instagram. “We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t – right this minute – about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.”

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” she continued. “The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”