Taylor Swift Drops ‘Midnights’ Teaser During Thursday Night Football, And It Looks Like a Lot of Music Videos Are Coming

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hours before Taylor Swift‘s Midnights hit stores and streaming services, the pop superstar teased her 10th studio album during the Thursday Night Football game on Oct. 20 between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals.

Explore Explore Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

After an introduction from Swift herself, a visual spectacle was unleashed on fans, that appears to show a series of scenes from music videos — possibly for all 13 tracks on her new album.

Credits at the end of the teaser revealed a cast of featured characters, in alphabetical order: Jack Antonoff, Laith Ashley, Mike Birbiglia, Laura Dern, John Early, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Haim (Alana, Danielle & Este), Pat McGrath, Swift herself and Dita Von Teese.

In her intro, Swift called the first look a “teaser trailer of the secret projects i’ve been working on for a really long time. Those projects are the Midnights Music Movies, the music videos that I made for this album to sort of explore visually the world of this record. I love storytelling, I love songwriting, i love writing videos, I love directing them, and this was a really fun opportunity to work again with the cinematographer Rina Yang, who was my collaborator on the All Too Well 10-minute short film. So we really wanted to challenge ourselves to do different things this time around and stretch, and I’m really proud of what we made and I really hope you like them. We worked with some amazing actors that you’ll find out more about at the end of the teaser trailer,” she concluded, referencing the credits.

We’ll have to wait for the arrival of Midnights and the first music videos — for “Anti-Hero,” arriving at 3 a.m. ET — for more details.

Ahead of the Thursday Night Football game on Amazon Prime, Taylor announced the trailer by telling fans: “You would see it before the Midnights album came out, so meet me there?”

If you’re a Swiftie and don’t have a Prime account yet, you can join today and enjoy a free 30-day trial and watch the Midnights teaser in tonight’s game. After your first free month, Amazon Prime will cost $14.99/month, or $139 for the annual plan.