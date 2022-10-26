Celebrate Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ With New Augmented Reality Snapchat Lenses

Swifties now have a whole new way to take part in the Midnights fun.

Snapchat teamed up with Taylor Swift and virtual communications company BLNK to create three custom augmented reality Lenses, which transports users to the gates of Big Ben in London or Grand Central Terminal in New York City to unlock a hidden Midnights experience all to the tune of “Anti-Hero.”

The augmented reality experience will transform each clock face into Swift’s Midnights clock. Hands on each of the clocks will spin until they stop at midnight, and the entire structure will transform into a larger than life vinyl player, complete with gears, turntables, spinning vinyl and, of course, music from the album.

Explore Explore Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Additionally, fans can use Snapchat to scan any edition of the album’s back cover art to unlock a filter in which the three missing pieces of the clock will appear to create a complete clock.

#ItsAClock… literally. And now it’s a #TSmidnighTS clock!



Point these new @Snapchat lenses at…



🕰 Big Ben in London: https://t.co/2st1cUaT1W

🕰 Grand Central Station clock in NYC: https://t.co/MHyMH7tqxs



…and watch them come to life in the most Midnights way possible. pic.twitter.com/W1AFGJonnw — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) October 26, 2022

According to initial reports to Luminate, Midnights, which was released on Oct. 21, has sold more than 800,000 copies in the U.S. through its first day across all available formats (multiple digital album download, CD, vinyl and cassette variants). It has already logged the largest sales week for any album since 2017, is the top-selling album of 2022 year-to-date, and has set a modern-era record for single-week vinyl album sales. Spotify also announced that the album is officially the most-streamed album in a single day in the streaming service’s history.

At the time of publication, the album earned more than 1.4 million equivalent album units in the U.S.