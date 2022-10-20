×
Which of Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Lyric Reveals Is Your Favorite So Far?

Let us know which of Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' lyric reveals is your favorite by voting in our poll.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Terry Wyatt/GI

Swifties, Midnights release day is almost here!

Taylor Swift is unveiling her 10th studio album on Friday (Oct. 21), and leading up to the release, the pop star teamed up with Spotify to plant mysterious electronic billboards in five cities around the world, each of them programmed to display a singular line from an unnamed song on Midnights at the stroke of midnight local time.

From New York and Nashville to Mexico City and London, we want to know which of the Midnights lyric reveals is your favorite. Let us know by voting below.

