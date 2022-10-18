Taylor Swift Reveals ‘Self-Loathing’ & ‘Fantasizing About Revenge’ Inspired ‘Midnights’

As if Swifties weren’t excited enough for the Friday (Oct. 21) release of Taylor Swift‘s Midnights, the pop star has now shared two enticing new details about what inspired her highly anticipated new album.

In recent videos shared via the Spotify pre-save page for Midnights, Swift revealed that she’d be unveiling five things “that kept me up at night and helped inspire the Midnights album.” As of Tuesday (Oct. 18), two of the five have gone live.

“The first thing that kept me up at night that helped inspired the Midnights album is …,” the singer-songwriter teases in the video. “Self-loathing.”

At that, she gives a small smile and shrugs her shoulders ever so slightly.

In the next video, Swift gets just a little bit shady. “The second thing that kept me up at night: fantasizing about revenge,” she says, throwing a mischievous side-eye glance to her left.

The revealing new videos come as part of a partnership with Spotify that’s also spawned in a couple digital billboards that have turned up in New York City and London, previewing snippets of lyrics on Midnights. A mammoth billboard in Times Square displayed the lyric “I should not be left to my own devices” on Oct. 17, and another in London read “I polish up real nice.” More lyrics are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

The 11-time Grammy winner’s Spotify Easter eggs come on the heels of the announcement that “Anti-Hero,” track three on Midnights would be getting a music video released at 8 a.m. Friday, hours after the full album drops. Kicking off with an Oct. 20 album teaser on Thursday Night Football, Swift’s album release week also includes a “special very chaotic surprise” on release day, appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (Oct. 24) and The Graham Norton Show (Oct. 28), and the Tuesday (Oct. 25) release of a second unidentified music video.

See Swift’s new teaser videos on Spotify Mobile here.