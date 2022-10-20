Taylor Swift‘s Fifth Inspiration for ‘Midnights’ Is a Dark One

To put together her new record, Taylor Swift had to consider falling apart. That’s what the pop star revealed in the final video of her recent Spotify series, in which she’s been sharing the five concepts that fueled the sleepless nights songwriting sessions that eventually led to her fast-approaching 10th studio album Midnights.

“The fifth thing that kept me up at night?” Swift says in the new video, uploaded as usual to the exclusive Spotify pre-save page for Midnights. “Falling apart.”

When the 11-time Grammy winner first announced Midnights at the end of August, she revealed that its 13 tracks were individually inspired by “stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.” “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Nearly two months later, Swift has spent the week leading up to Midnights‘ Friday (Oct. 21) release sharing via Spotify which exact thoughts caused her insomnia those nights she was writing the album. In the first video, posted earlier this week, she revealed that “self-loathing” was one of them, followed by the second — “fantasizing about revenge.”

“Wondering what might have been” and “falling in love” marked the subjects of Swift’s third and fourth Spotify revelations, respectively.

The five core inspirations behind Midnights aren’t the only album secrets Swift has teased in partnership with the music streaming service. She’s also spent the past week staging Spotify billboards in different cities — New York City, London, São Paulo, Nashville and Mexico City, so far — that light up at 12 a.m. local time with lyrics from her new songs.

Watch Taylor Swift reveal the five main inspirations behind Midnights on Spotify mobile here.