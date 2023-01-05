Taylor Swift Is Selling Digital Copies of ‘Midnights’ With Bonus Material… And You Only Have Hours to Buy Them

It’s time to act swiftly, Swifties. On Thursday (Jan. 5), Taylor Swift‘s official store announced a limited 12-hour sale of exclusive digital Midnights album copies, each with never released cover art and bonus behind the song material — and the clock is ticking.

There are exactly four different digital versions of Midnights up for purchase on Swift’s store website, available until 11:59 p.m. EST Thursday night. Each one features bonus material about one of four songs on Midnights: “Mastermind,” “Anti-Hero,” “Karma” and “Bejeweled,” specifically.

Each digital copy also has a different photo of Swift serving as the cover art, along with printed numbers ordered in an arch shape. Placed next to each other in a square pattern, the four albums form a full clockface — similar to the covers on the four special edition Midnights vinyls Swift unveiled in September.

The digital copies are each available for $4.99, a timer ticking down looming over Swift’s store’s webpage.

Released in late October 2022, Midnights has been out for less than three months but is already one of Swift’s most historic records to date. Lead single “Anti-Hero” debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and occupied the top spot for six weeks total (so far), and the album made Swift the first artist in history to occupy all ten of the top ten spots on the Hot 100.

The 11-time Grammy winner is currently gearing up to launch her Eras Tour next year, following an equally historic sale of concert tickets that was so successful, it caused mass outages on Ticketmaster’s website. Some Swifties are in the midst of suing the platform over its inability to functionally handle the ticket sale, profits from which could reportedly make Swift a billionaire.