Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ LPs Assemble to Make a Clock



Taylor Swift just loves hiding easter eggs for Swifties. The latest is a timepiece, splashed on the artwork for her forthcoming Midnights album, due out next month. And she simply couldn’t wait for fans to find out.

As previously reported, Midnights will be released in four separate editions of colored vinyl.

An initial trilogy sold on Swift’s official site, including “Midnights: Jade Green Edition Vinyl,” “Midnights: Blood Moon Edition Vinyl” and “Midnights: Mahogany Edition Vinyl,” all priced at $29.99.



Then, earlier week, Target announced an exclusive Midnights: Lavender Edition, also selling at $29.99.

The fun doesn’t end there. Put them all together, spin them around, and your collection becomes a TayTay clockface.

“Alright I’ve been wanting to show you this for a while,” Swift says in a new social post. “So we have four different covers for the midnights album. And if you turn them over you there is obviously a back cover to each one of them, they’re each different. What I wanted to show you is that if you put all the back covers together, she’s a clock. It’s a clock. It’s a clock, it makes a clock. It can help you tell time.”

Swift used the platform of the 2022 VMAs to announce her time-themed 10th studio album, which she revealed as she accepted the Moon Person for video of the year.

“I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out Oct. 21,” she said.

Later that evening — at midnight, of course — she confirmed the date on social media and her website. The set, as Swift described them via Instagram, will contain “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”

Midnights is “a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” she explained. “The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

Target also has an exclusive CD release of Midnights, which includes three bonus tracks.

Midnights is the followup to Swift’s double-hit lockdown album releases from 2020, Evermore and Folklore, both of which topped the Billboard 200 chart.





