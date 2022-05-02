What’s Your Favorite Taylor Swift Met Gala Look? Vote!

Taylor Swift attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City.

The first Monday in May has officially arrived, which means celebrities across music, TV, film, social media and fashion are about to walk the carpet at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday (May 2).

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will serve as co-chairs of this year’s event with the theme of “Gilded Glamour,” inspired by the turn-of-the-century Gilded Age in American history.

Ahead of the big event, Billboard is delving into our favorite artist Met Gala looks. Taylor Swift was a staple on the high-profile event’s red carpet throughout the first half of the 2010s. She appeared at the Met Gala six times, starting in 2008 when she wore a very TSwift-esque gold gown by Badgley Mischka, complete with her iconic blonde curls.

Her last Met Gala appearance was in 2016 with her most daring look yet, a silver Louis Vuitton mini dress, paired with black lipstick and a platinum blonde haircut that completely captured the Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology theme.

See our full rundown of Swift's Met Gala looks here