Is Taylor Swift Teasing Her Next Album at the 2022 Met Gala?

Taylor Swift attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City.

X marks the spot? If a new clue on the Internet is any indication, Taylor Swift might be planning her next big move at the 2022 Met Gala.

On Monday (May 2), the Met Gala‘s official Instagram account teased that the superstar (and former event co-chair) just might be in attendance at this year’s fundraiser for a very special reason.

“Taylor Swift in Louis Vuitton at the 2016 #MetGala,” the account captioned a photo of Swift on the red carpet at that year’s event, her platinum-blonde locks in stark contrast to the metallic silver snakeskin of her custom dress. “Rumour has it she has accepted her invitation this year, and will possibly use the event to tease the release of her next album.”

The Met Gala serves as a near-mythic setting in Swiftian lore, with Swifties the world over speculating ever since the release of 2017’s Reputation that the events of fan-favorite album cut “Getaway Car” took place at the 2016 Gala, thanks to their queen subtly namedropping the museum in the song’s dream-like chorus (“Riding in a getaway car/ There were sirens in the beat of your heart/ Should’ve known I’d be the first to leave/ Think about the place where you first met me/ In a getaway car, no they never get far/ No, nothing good starts in a getaway car”).

That year, the benefit’s theme was “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology,” and Swift co-hosted alongside Anna Wintour, Idris Elba and British-American industrial designer Jonathan Ive.

If, indeed, Taylor drops a major Easter egg — or full-blown announcement — from the famous steps of the Met, the mystery project would be a follow-up to her 2021 re-recordings of both 2008’s Fearless and 2012’s Red, as well as her more recent role as the first-ever Record Store Day global ambassador, which she celebrated with the exclusive release of Folklore bonus track “The Lakes” on vinyl.

Read the Met Gala’s cryptic Swiftian tease below.