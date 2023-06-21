Taylor Swift & Megan Thee Stallion Help Announce U.S. FIFA Women’s World Cup Roster: Watch

The new season of Ted Lasso might have come to a close, but soccer in the real world is just starting to heat up — especially on the women’s side. On Wednesday (June 21), a slew of celebrities ranging from Taylor Swift to Tim Howard joined forces to introduce the official USWNT FIFA Women’s World Cup roster.

Led by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, the announcement video featured appearances by global pop sensation Swift, Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion, basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, Emmy-nominated Across the Spider-Verse actress Issa Rae, Tony Award-nominated playwright Tina Fey and Emmy-winning Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay. Other notable appearances included Lil Wayne, Gabrielle Union, Blake Lively, John Cena, Sophia Bush and Quinta Brunson.

In her segment, Swift said, “Hey guys, it’s Taylor! I have been tasked with the incredible responsibility of announcing to you another teammate on the U.S. Women’s World Cup roster. It is my honor to announce to you No. 13, Alex Morgan!” Dedicated Swifties will notice that the “Cruel Summer” singer announced the player who will be wearing her favorite number. “I’m such a fan of the whole team, and I can’t wait to watch you guys play this year,” Swift concluded.

Megan Thee Stallion had the honor of announcing Megan Rapinoe, whom she affectionately nicknamed “The Legend.” “She has shined for years with the women’s soccer team, and she’s going to continue to do so at this year’s World Cup. Congratulations, girl, and bring home another title!” the “Savage” rapper remarked.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup opened on June 20 and is set to run through Aug. 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Watch the full announcement above.