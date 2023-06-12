×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Noel Gallagher Jokingly Takes Credit for Taylor Swift & Matty Healy’s Breakup: ‘Serves Him Right’

"Taylor has obviously said, 'Now look, keep your f--king nose out of that Gallagher business, or we are f--king through,'" the former Oasis rocker said.

Noel Gallagher
Noel Gallagher poses for a photo during his visit to Absolute Radio on Jan. 13, 2023 in London. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Bauer Media

Possibly no one is happier about Taylor Swift and Matty Healy‘s recent breakup than Noel Gallagher.

Related

Matty Healy The 1975

The 1975’s Matty Healy Opens For His Own Band, Responds to Noel Gallagher Diss With Even…

Following the news that the two pop stars’ whirlwind summer fling had come to an early end, the High Flying Birds rocker joked in a new interview that it was his own feud with The 1975’s frontman that ultimately convinced Swift to dump him. “Taylor has obviously said, ‘Now look, keep your f–king nose out of that Gallagher business, or we are f–king through,’” Gallagher said in a Sunday (June 11) interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now podcast.

“And he couldn’t help it,” Gallagher continued. “And Swifty, God bless her, said, ‘I can’t deal with this s–t because once he’s done with you, he is gonna come after me, and I’m not f–king having it. So, I’m sorry, Matty, you gotta go.'”

Gallagher and Healy have been publicly trading insults back and forth ever since Healy went on a rant earlier this year about how Noel and his brother, Liam Gallagher, needed to “grow up” and re-form Oasis. The brother-band duo split after a rift in 2009, about which Healy said in a February interview, “Can you imagine being in potentially, right now, still the coolest band in the world and not doing it because you’re in a mard [tantrum] with your brother?”

Since then, Noel has called the “Somebody Else” singer a “f–king slack-jawed f–kwit” and trashed The 1975’s music, saying Healy was the one who “needs to go over how s–t his band is and split up.”

Last week, Healy said this of Gallagher: “The difference between me and Noel is that I do a series of interviews to promote an album, whereas he does an album to promote a series of interviews.”

But now that Swift and Healy have broken up, Gallagher is getting the last laugh … for now. “Serves him right!” added the “If I Had a Gun” singer in his interview.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad