Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Exit a Recording Studio Together Amid Dating Rumors

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy aren’t going out of style anytime soon. With dating rumors reaching a fever pitch, the two singer-songwriters were spotted leaving Electric Lady Studios in New York City early Tuesday morning (May 16), marking the latest in a series of rendezvous that has left fans reeling in recent weeks.

Hours after Healy was reportedly spotted near Swift’s Greenwich Village apartment, the two were seen exiting the famed recording studio close at each other’s sides.

The “Anti-Hero” singer was smiling in a purple NYU sweatshirt and a black miniskirt as she stepped out of the studio to face a sea of screaming fans. Healy followed close behind, gently touching her lower back to guide her into a car waiting for them outside.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seen leaving ‘The Electric Lady’ studio in Manhattan on May 16, 2023 in New York City. Robert Kamau/GC Images

The sighting comes days after Swift and the 1975 frontman were seen dining in NYC with mutual friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff. In photos, they looked to be holding hands. (Reps for Swift and Healy have not responded to Billboard‘s previous requests for comment.)

Healy has also been in attendance at several of Swift’s recent Eras Tour shows, sometimes joining Phoebe Bridgers as a guitarist during the “Motion Sickness” singer’s opening sets.

Many fans have been following Swift and Healy’s rumored love story since the very beginning, and Tuesday morning’s photos from Electric Lady are no exception. “Matty was going to electric lady studio after leaving Taylor’s apartment don’t text,” joked one Swiftie.

Others wonder if the musicians’ time at the studio means a collaboration is in the works. “Taylor Swift and Matty Healy leaving a studio together?? Their music together is gonna be unreal,” wrote another fan.

See more fan reactions to Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s night out at Electric Lady below:

and what if taylor and matty hit electric lady studios tonight and collaborate on the song of the century — c (@goldrushchlmt) May 16, 2023

i didnt ask to wake up to taylor and matty leaving electric lady studios together — jaymi (taylors version) SAW TAYLOR (@tayIuhsweeft) May 16, 2023

Taylor and matty officially confirmed 🥹 — Sophie//18💙 (@sophiesoph19xx) May 16, 2023

matty and taylor leaving the studio pic.twitter.com/F9PH6eedkK — lindsay (@littletiredeye) May 16, 2023

Ok forget about the fact that Matty came from Taylor's apartment. The real question here is, what is he up to with Jack like what are they doing at Electric Lady Studios??? Oh to be a lamp or fly at that studio rn — DarlingSwiftie⸆⸉⎕ (@matswizzle1375) May 16, 2023

Matty was going to electric lady studio after leaving Taylor’s apartment don’t text — k (@fearlesskristn) May 16, 2023

“taylor this, matty that, yada yada yada…”



HOW ABOUT YALL STFU AND FOCUS ON THE PART THAT THEY WERE SEEN LEAVING A STUDIO????????? DO YALL KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS — alex 🌙 SPEAK NOW TV (@avocadolklore) May 16, 2023

Matty accompanying Taylor to the studio has me giggling and kicking my feet — lou ⎕ (@AB0UTL0U) May 16, 2023

THEYRE LEAVING A STUDIO MATTY AND TAYLOR AND COLLAB PLEASE — malisa 💸 (@keresooki) May 16, 2023

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy leaving a studio together?? Their music together is gonna be unreal — Derk (@DerkxM6B) May 16, 2023