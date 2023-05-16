Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Exit a Recording Studio Together Amid Dating Rumors

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy aren’t going out of style anytime soon. With dating rumors reaching a fever pitch, the two singer-songwriters were spotted leaving Electric Lady Studios in New York City early Tuesday morning (May 16), marking the latest in a series of rendezvous that has left fans reeling in recent weeks.
Hours after Healy was reportedly spotted near Swift’s Greenwich Village apartment, the two were seen exiting the famed recording studio close at each other’s sides.
The “Anti-Hero” singer was smiling in a purple NYU sweatshirt and a black miniskirt as she stepped out of the studio to face a sea of screaming fans. Healy followed close behind, gently touching her lower back to guide her into a car waiting for them outside.
The sighting comes days after Swift and the 1975 frontman were seen dining in NYC with mutual friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff. In photos, they looked to be holding hands. (Reps for Swift and Healy have not responded to Billboard‘s previous requests for comment.)
Healy has also been in attendance at several of Swift’s recent Eras Tour shows, sometimes joining Phoebe Bridgers as a guitarist during the “Motion Sickness” singer’s opening sets.
Many fans have been following Swift and Healy’s rumored love story since the very beginning, and Tuesday morning’s photos from Electric Lady are no exception. “Matty was going to electric lady studio after leaving Taylor’s apartment don’t text,” joked one Swiftie.
Others wonder if the musicians’ time at the studio means a collaboration is in the works. “Taylor Swift and Matty Healy leaving a studio together?? Their music together is gonna be unreal,” wrote another fan.
See more fan reactions to Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s night out at Electric Lady below: