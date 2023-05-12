Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Appear to Hold Hands & Fans Are Going Wild: ‘What Universe Are We In’

Once upon a time, nearly a decade ago, Taylor Swift wore a The 1975 tank top while out and about. The band’s frontman, Matty Healy, returned the favor by later donning a 1989 T-Shirt at one of his concerts. The two remained friends and mutual fans and Tumblr muses for years. The end. Right?
Wrong. Flash forward to spring of 2023, and after an abrupt series of events, the pair are now reportedly dating, though neither camp has confirmed it. Photos of the musicians enjoying dinner together with friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff — who reportedly helped them reconnect — surfaced Thursday (May 11), doing nothing to dispel romance rumors that took flight just this month. Reportedly taken at Casa Cipriani in New York City, the pictures show Healy and Swift appearing to hold hands and sitting cozily together.
Naturally, fans are losing their minds. “MATTY AND TAYLOR HOLDING HANDS???” tweeted one Swiftie in all-caps. “WHAT UNIVERSE ARE WE IN??”
“SEDATE ME,” one 1975 supporter simply wrote.
“being a fan of both taylor and matty this is like my biggest win,” wrote another.
The photos come just a week after Healy was spotted watching Swift perform in Nashville May 5 on the Eras Tour. And, while onstage that night, the “Anti-Hero” singer appeared to mouth the words: “This one is about you. You know who you are. I love you.”
Some fans have been absolutely convinced that the sentiment was directed at Healy. Why, you ask? The “Somebody Else” singer said, verbatim, the exact same thing at his own concert two days prior.
But while some are all for the pairing, others aren’t so excited about the possible match. One fan likened the dinner date photos to a “jump scare” using a well-timed clip from Jury Duty, and another summed up their reaction to the development with a hilarious gif of Roman Roy from Succession looking dejectedly at his computer.
Keep reading to see some of the best reactions to Taylor and Matty’s NYC dinner below: